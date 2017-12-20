Significant Drop in Unemployed Women in Bulgaria

In 2016 the average number of unemployed women in Bulgaria has decreased significantly.

If in 2015 the unemployed women in our country were over 180 thousand, in 2016 their number decreased to 156 462 or by nearly 26 thousand. For the same period, unemployed men fell to 128,255, or 20,340.

According to data from the Report on the Equality of Women and Men in Bulgaria for 2016, which was adopted by the government earlier today.

Statistics also show that in 2016 the average number of long-term unemployed women who could not find work for more than 12 months was 65,379 or nearly 16,000 less than in 2015.

According to the report, the monthly net wage of women is about 12% lower than that of men. The average difference for the EU countries is 16%. Last year, the share of working poor also declined among both sexes.

The Report on Gender Equality in Bulgaria for 2016 reflects the results of policies to increase women's participation in the labor market, reduce gender pay gaps and promote equality in decision-making. Among the priority areas of the report are also the fight against gender-based violence and the change in gender stereotypes. The report focuses on the adopted Gender Equality Act, which regulates the institutional framework, strategic and operational documents for a more gender- effective governance of the gender equality policy.