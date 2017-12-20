The EU Court Ruled that Uber is a Transport service

The service that Uber offers is one of the services in the field of transport within the meaning of European Union law, the European Court of Justice has ruled today.

This means that it should be excluded from the scope of the freedom to provide services in general and from the E-Commerce Directive. Member States should themselves, in compliance with the general rules of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, lay down conditions for the provision of services such as the Uber.

Through the Uber application, a paid service is provided to connect non-professional drivers with their own vehicles and persons wishing to use public transport.

In its judgment, the Court found that the Uber service was not an intermediary because the person providing it also offered urban transport services to which it had access in particular through IT tools and whose general operation was organized for the benefit of individuals , wishing to benefit from this supply. It also emphasizes that the "Uber" exercises a decisive influence on the conditions for the provision of the service by the drivers.