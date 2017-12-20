A Hospital Leased its Only Ambulance to a Taxi Company

The only ambulance of the Razgrad hospital was leased to a taxi company, and at least one other specialized car was sold by the previous management of the hospital. This was announced by the new executive director of the hospital, Dr Gecho Zhekov, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to him, 15 levs is the current cost of transporting a patient to the yard of the hospital, and out of the hospital they are paying for ambulances from the Emergency Center.

"The ambulances are given to a taxi company, one is sold and the other is rented, ie we do not have an ambulance, when we need them, we call them and they charge us 15 leva, and I do not know whether somewhere else in Bulgaria there is another hospital that has leased the ambulance to a taxi company, "said Dr. Zhekov.

It is clear from the documentation that the hospital ambulance contract was signed on 1 June 2015 for a period of 18 months, which, in the absence of any objection by the parties, was made for an indefinite period of time. According to the provisions of the document, the hospital lender receives 100 leva per month from the taxi company, which is obliged to use the specialized vehicle as intended for transportation of hospital patients. At present the ambulance - taxi stands parked in the yard of the hospital.