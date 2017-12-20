Donald Trump will Visit the UK in February

US President Donald Trump plans to visit Britain in February to open the new US Embassy in London, but will not meet Queen Elizabeth II, Reuters quotes Daily Mail.

Trump's scheduled visit to the UK has sparked controversy since Prime Minister Theresa May invited him to a state visit that includes lavish ceremonies and events led by the queen. Nearly 2 million people have signed an invitation to the US president not to be invited because it will "put the queen in an awkward position". It is expected to be met with protests, Reuters notes.

"Daily Mail" refers to a source from the British Parliament that Trump told May yesterday in a telephone conversation that he planned a working visit to Britain in late February to open a new $ 1 billion dollar embassy near the River Thames. A British Prime Minister spokesman declined to comment on the news, but said the US president's official stance was unchanged. An invitation was made but no dates specified. Initially, May invited Trump to visit the UK by the end of this year.