12,000 People were Evacuated from a German City due to a US Bomb from the World War II

World | December 20, 2017, Wednesday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 1
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 12,000 People were Evacuated from a German City due to a US Bomb from the World War II Source: Twitter

About 12,000 people have been evacuated in the eastern German city of Oranienburg due to a bomb from the Second World War, DPA reports.

A 900-meter radius was evacuated after a 250-kilogram US bomb was discovered during a systematic search in the city at the end of November.

A team of six sappers work on the bomb disposal.

Rail and ship services in the city are affected.

The city, which houses about 45,000 people, is located less than 40 kilometers north of the German capital Berlin.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World War II, bomb, Germany, evacuation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (1)
#1
» Reply
Thenonymous - 20 Dec 2017 // 16:04:27

I hope they gave it back, Donald Trump would undoubtedly benefit from a quarter ton bomb, he could threaten the Russians/Iranians/North Koreans with it or just keep it under his bed until he could think of a good use with which to put it.

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria