12,000 People were Evacuated from a German City due to a US Bomb from the World War II
About 12,000 people have been evacuated in the eastern German city of Oranienburg due to a bomb from the Second World War, DPA reports.
A 900-meter radius was evacuated after a 250-kilogram US bomb was discovered during a systematic search in the city at the end of November.
A team of six sappers work on the bomb disposal.
Rail and ship services in the city are affected.
The city, which houses about 45,000 people, is located less than 40 kilometers north of the German capital Berlin.
I hope they gave it back, Donald Trump would undoubtedly benefit from a quarter ton bomb, he could threaten the Russians/Iranians/North Koreans with it or just keep it under his bed until he could think of a good use with which to put it.