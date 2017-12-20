Healthy Child was Born in the United States from an Embryo Frozen 24 Years Ago

Healthy Child was Born in the United States from an Embryo Frozen 24 Years Ago

In the US state of Tennessee, the couple, Benjamin and Tina Gibson, became parents of an unusual child.

The girl emerged from an embryo that had been frozen 24 years ago, Canal 3 reported.

26-year-old Tina Gibson was pregnant in March this year after her embryo was placed in her uterus. On November 25, the birth itself took place. The child emerging in the world is absolutely healthy.

