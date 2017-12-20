Italian Businessman with Ambitious Project: Complex for Skiing in Winter Sports and Biathlon in Borovets and Samokov

Italian Businessman with Ambitious Project: Complex for Skiing in Winter Sports and Biathlon in Borovets and Samokov

Minister of Youth and Sport Krasen Kralev met with Italian entrepreneur Paolo Bertona, who presented him with an ambitious project for the construction of a modern complex for skiing in winter sports and biathlon in Borovets and Samokov.

The idea of ​​Berton, who is a partner of the Bulgarian businessman Raycho Todorov at "Geoline" Ltd., is to replace the existing ski jump, cross-country ski run and the adjoining biathlon stadium with the newest technologies and requirements. For this purpose, funding will be sought with the European Investment Fund project from the 2014-2020 tranche.

The objects that the Italian wants to renovate are property of the Municipality of Samokov and the National Sports Center EAD.

Minister Kralev noted that he welcomed such projects and anyone who intends to invest in sports infrastructure is welcome.

If the complex is built, it will be used for training of adolescents and elite athletes and for holding competitions of the highest rank in ski jumping, cross country skiing and biathlon.

