The Government has Allocated the Second Billion for Rehabilitation of Compartment Blocks
bTV
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government also approved the second billion in the redevelopment program for multifamily buildings. Money was transferred to the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for 2017, the press service of the Cabinet announced.
The second billion to fund the program was approved by a decision of the 43 rd National Assembly on 18 January 2017.
- » A Hospital Leased its Only Ambulance to a Taxi Company
- » The Interior Ministry Intensifies the Road Traffic Control During the Christmas and New Year holidays
- » Officially: Minimum Wage is Going to be BGN 510 From January 1, 2018
- » 28 Migrants were Captured on a Train at Septemvri Station
- » Survey: Confidence in the Work of the Bulgarian Government is Slightly Increasing
- » MPs to Discuss the Program For the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union Today
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)