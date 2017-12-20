The Government has Allocated the Second Billion for Rehabilitation of Compartment Blocks

The government also approved the second billion in the redevelopment program for multifamily buildings. Money was transferred to the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for 2017, the press service of the Cabinet announced.

The second billion to fund the program was approved by a decision of the 43 rd National Assembly on 18 January 2017.

