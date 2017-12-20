Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: 'We Will Work to Promote the Opportunities of Bulgarian Tourism in India to Increase Indian Tourists in Bulgaria

''We will work to promote the opportunities of Bulgarian tourism in India to increase Indian tourists in Bulgaria.'' This was stated by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, who held a working meeting with HE. Ms. Pooja Kapur, Ambassador of India to Bulgaria.

The Minister pointed out that the promotion activities of Bulgaria should be strengthened. ''We want to present in India the opportunities for cultural and historical and spa tourism in Bulgaria'', explained Minister Angelkova.

She and Ambassador Kapur discussed the potential for development in film tourism in Bulgaria. In Bulgaria, many Bollywood films are shot at an extremely good quality and price ratio. This is a very fruitful undertaking that positively influences the image and advertising of the country and should continue to develop, "commented HE. Mrs.Pooja Kapur.

Minister Angelkova also noted the potential of our country to attract investment. One of the advantages of Bulgaria is one of the lowest taxes.

H.P. Ms. Pooja Kapur said that it is necessary to look for ways to encourage Bulgarians traveling to India. She pointed out that about 25 million Indian tourists travel abroad annually, of which nearly half are heading to European countries.

The possibility of holding days of Bulgaria in India and Indian days in Bulgaria is being considered, it became clear from the meeting. It is also planned to organize a tour of Indian journalists and business representatives.

Minister Angelkova invited her Indian counterpart to attend the second congress of ancient civilizations, which will be held in November 2018 in Sofia. The Minister also presented the Ministry's initiatives during the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency, with the first major event being a ministerial meeting to be held in February 2018.

India is among the top 50 tourist markets for Bulgaria. Between January and October 2017, more than 10,000 Indians have come to Bulgaria with a growth of nearly 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. In 2016, their visits were 9900 and increased by 28% over a year earlier.