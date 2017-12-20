''The Interior Ministry intensifies the road traffic control during the Christmas and New Year holidays'', Interior Minister Valentin Radev told journalists at the Council of Ministers.

''We will monitor for speeding, especially on motorways, for alcohol and drugs, and for driving without a driver's license. These are the main causes of the catastrophes'', Radev said. He recalled that for the last ten days of 2016, 20 people died on the roads and 230 people were seriously injured.

In Sofia and other large cities, there will be police presence in major shopping centers and boulevards, especially at night. Many of our employees will not be able to take days off during these holidays, although they still do not know it'', Radev said.

''On Friday, all repairs on the roads will stop'', said Minister Nankov. ''Rain forecasts are tracked and 3000 road cleaning machines are on standby'', he added.