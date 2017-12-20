The EC has Requested for Poland to Remain Without Voting Rights in the EU Council

World » EU | December 20, 2017, Wednesday // 14:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EC has Requested for Poland to Remain Without Voting Rights in the EU Council Source: Twitter

The EC has proposed to abolish Poland's voting rights in the EU Council because of the controversial judicial reform that was approved a few days ago, the news agencies reported.

The EC has reviewed whether the new Polish judicial acts comply with European standards in the field of rule of law and then decides to recommend to the Council to approve the activation of Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty as Polish law violates European democratic norms .

Warsaw's lower house of parliament gave green light days ago to the controversial changes in the Electoral Code and in the judiciary legislation that prompted numerous civil protests. The changes increase the powers of the ruling government.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, Poland, vote, Council, right
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria