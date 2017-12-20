The EC has Requested for Poland to Remain Without Voting Rights in the EU Council

The EC has proposed to abolish Poland's voting rights in the EU Council because of the controversial judicial reform that was approved a few days ago, the news agencies reported.

The EC has reviewed whether the new Polish judicial acts comply with European standards in the field of rule of law and then decides to recommend to the Council to approve the activation of Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty as Polish law violates European democratic norms .

Warsaw's lower house of parliament gave green light days ago to the controversial changes in the Electoral Code and in the judiciary legislation that prompted numerous civil protests. The changes increase the powers of the ruling government.