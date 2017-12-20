Officially: Minimum Wage is Going to be BGN 510 From January 1, 2018

The minimum wage is going to be BGN 510 from January 1, 2018. MPs decided today. This is an increase of 10.9% compared to the current year./bTV

Higher minimum wage rates will motivate jobseekers and help reduce the risk of poverty among workers. The increase reflects the government's declared priority of sustainably raising the standard of living, the government's press service noted.

The increase in the minimum wage to BGN 510 is facilitated by economic growth, sustainable GDP growth in recent years, an increase in the number of employed and the growth of the average wage in the country.

From 1 January 2018, the minimum hourly wage will be 3,07 BGN.

