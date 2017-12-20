28 Migrants were Captured on a Train at Septemvri Station

28 illegal migrants were detained last night in the vicinity of the railway station Septemvri, according to preliminary data, they are citizens of Syria, Radio Focus reports.

About 2:30 pm the gendarmer who guarded the area of ​​the station traveled around the perimeter. Passing past an international freight train stopped for overload, he heard a human speech from one of the wagons. The wagon was free from defects in sealing ropes and customs seals. The official at the station immediately sent a signal to his colleagues from the RU - Septemvri. Thus, it was found that in this wagon traveled illegally staying in our country foreigners. They were a total of 28 people - men, women and children, all without valid identity documents, "Stoyanov said.

An Emergency Assistance team has also arrived, it has performed a medical examination. Particular attention is paid to children as they are aged between 1 and 17 years old.

Police officers have also carried out a thorough inspection of the entire train composition and other people have not been found. "Today the foreign citizens will be transported in a specialized home for temporary accommodation of foreigners to the Migration Directorate.