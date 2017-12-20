The Alternative and Experimental Iranian Singer SEVDALIZA Comes to Sofia

Born in Iran and residing in the Netherlands, the 30-year-old performer has a professional basketball career, a short film and a debut album with 16 emotion-packed tracks.

On the 10th of February, the magnetic singer will step in on the stage in the DNA Hall as the next point of the big Wanderess tour in Europe. Iranian-Dutch star SEVDALIZA is a singer, songwriter, director and composer. She leaves Tehran at the age of 5, and at 16 crosses the threshold of music. Thanks to the discipline of sports, she reaches the heights of art and creates music that can hardly be described. It mixes styles such as trio-hop, punk, neo-soul, R & B alternative, and grime, but does not fail to add any other genres to express her identity.

Apart from music, she also makes a great impression on the visual experiences she displays in her clips. "Music is not just music, it's a vision. I love to create hypnotic images, everyone with their own weight, "says SEVDALIZA. Her lyrics are almost always influenced by great writers and contain a great deal of philosophical reasoning, with topics such as sexual diversity and perception of emotions. Sevdaliza plays with a simulation of identities and fantasies that can hardly be distinguished from reality. Through her creativity she creates a world in which everything is possible. Her first mini-album The Suspended Kid was released in January 2015 and became an internationally recognized debut. Shortly thereafter, Children of Silk was released. Meanwhile, her music sounds in all sorts of fashion podiums, as well as in the short film Formula, in which she plays the lead role as well.

In April of this year SEVDALIZA released its debut studio album ISON, which received praise from almost all of the world's media and was followed by a sold-out tour in Europe and the United States. The visual effects on the album videos again impress, and the clip to the song Marilyn Monroe is included in the FACT magazine's annual rating. This is not the first time that the 30-year-old receives recognition for her video because three years earlier, her video to Sirens of the Caspian falls in the top 10 videos in 2014.

Tickets for the SEVDALIZA concert will be released on December 20 in the networks of Eventim.bg and epaygo.bg at a price of BGN 30.