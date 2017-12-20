Macedonian Government has Approved the Friendship and Neighborhood Treaty

Macedonian government has approved the Friendship and Neighborhood Treaty between Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia, which was signed by Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev on 1 August this year,  BGNES reported.

Today, the Treaty will be sent to the National Assembly for ratification, government spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski announced after the end of the regular Council of Ministers meeting in Skopje.

 The government has also approved the preparation of the necessary documents for the acquisition of an investment financial package for the construction and improvement of the road from Kriva Palanka to the border crossing between Deve Bair / Gyueshevo and the Republic of Bulgaria, which is part of Corridor 8.

