US Senate Passes Reform Legislation
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
pixabay.com
The US Senate has approved the most sweeping overhaul of the US tax system in more than three decades.
Republicans say the tax cuts for corporations, small businesses and individuals will boost economic growth.
Democrats, who all voted against it, say it is designed to benefit the ultra-rich at the expense of the national deficit.
For final approval, the legislation must go back to the House on Wednesday for a procedural issue.
If it passes, as expected, it will be President Donald Trump's first major legislative triumph.
