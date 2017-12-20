Survey: Confidence in the Work of the Bulgarian Government is Slightly Increasing

If elections were today, for GERB would vote 26.2% for BSP, 20.2%, for United Patriots -5.9%, for Movement For Rights and Freedoms - 4.6%, Volya (''Will'') - 1.6%. For all other parties would vote 7.1% and 8.3% say they do not support anyone.

26.1% of the respondents said they won't vote. This shows the results of Barometar Bulgaria's regular telephone survey in the period 14-18 December 2017.

In December 43% of the respondents expressed their approval for the work of the government of GERB and United patriots, and before August the approval of the work of the Council of Ministers was 42%.

The indicators remain stable with a slight upward trend.

One of the questions asked to the respondents was "Do you approve the government's work in the six months of its management?". 45% of those questioned in December said they do not approve it, and in August the disapproval rate was 48%. 12% have no opinion in December, 10% in the August survey.

Overall, confidence in the work of the Bulgarian government is slightly increasing.