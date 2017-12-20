Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Warns Public of E-mail Virus

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) warned on 19 December that a virus is spread via e-mails by messages pretending to be on behalf of the revenue agency. The false e-mails say that there are changes in the rules for submission of tax returns. The emails of senders of false emails are different and no emails with an address from the official domains of NRA - nra.bg and nap.bg have been detected. The title of the false message is: "Notification of changes in the Regulation for filing tax returns to the NRA".

The false message is attached into a zip file.

NRA warns that it has not sent messages with similar content and anyone who received such e-mails is advised not to open them as they might contain viruses.

The NRA advises its clients not to open the attachments and, if they have, to start their antivirus programme immediately. The agency says they work together with the relevant authorities to identify the perpetrators.

Bulgarian National Television