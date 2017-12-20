Government Stopped the Procedures For Shipbuilding and Aircraft Repairs

Bulgaria: Government Stopped the Procedures For Shipbuilding and Aircraft Repairs

The government withdrew the draft decision to build two multi-purpose modular patrol vessels at the request of the company selected for the order and despite yesterday's negotiations to change the payment scheme.

The order for repair of MiG-29 fighters is also stopped due to a complaint from a Ukrainian company, which has been on the website of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) yesterday.

The reason is that the Ministry of Defense wanted to enter into a contract with the Russian manufacturer, but the Ukrainian side claims it can fulfill the logistic support of the aircraft.

The procedure is then suspended until a decision by the anti-monopoly authority is reached, and the envisaged target funds in the budget will not be absorbed.

Later, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works will present the new vignette stickers, which will be valid not for a calendar year but from date to date. The Road Infrastructure Agency and the Ministry of Interior represent the organization of the movement in the country for the holidays.

At today's meeting of the Cabinet were also allocated funds for the investigation and design of the repair of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

