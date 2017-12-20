NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between -1° and 4°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 20, 2017, Wednesday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between -1° and 4°C pixabay.com

 It will be mostly sunny over most of Bulgaria today. There will be more clouds over Northeastern Bulgaria, with some snowfall.

The wind will be up to moderate from west-northwest, bringing further cold air. Maximum temperatures will range from minus 1° to 4°C, in Sofia around minus 1 to zero degrees, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, sunny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria