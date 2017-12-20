NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between -1° and 4°C
It will be mostly sunny over most of Bulgaria today. There will be more clouds over Northeastern Bulgaria, with some snowfall.
The wind will be up to moderate from west-northwest, bringing further cold air. Maximum temperatures will range from minus 1° to 4°C, in Sofia around minus 1 to zero degrees, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
