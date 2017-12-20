The Largest Military Ship in the History of the UK is Leaking

UK's biggest ship in history - the new £ 3.1 billion aircraft carrier 'Queen Elizabeth' is leaking and needs repair, UK military ministry reported.

The ship, weighing 65,000 tons, was presented as Britain's most modern warship and was officially accepted by Queen Elizabeth just two weeks ago, but is a problem with the shaft seal. The problem was detected during a trial sailing. A British Navy spokesman said a repair is planned to be carried out at the Portsmouth naval base, and will not require the termination of the trips.

The Sun newspaper specifies that the 280-meter warship leaks 200 liters of water per hour, with the repair costing millions of British pounds. According to a source from military environments the repair should be paid by the manufacturer - The Aircraft Carrier Alliance. It is a consortium of British companies BAE Systems, Babcock and the British subsidiary of the French company Thales. They have built the ship for 8 years. Besides, the consortium built the "Prince of Wales" aircraft carrier. The total cost of the project is 6.2 billion pounds. BAE Systems announced that the repair will be carried out early next year and will take only a few days. It is expected that in 2018 on board will be located British F35 Lightning II fighters, produced by the American company Lockheed Martin.