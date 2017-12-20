MPs to Discuss the Program For the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union Today

The Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will be the main topic of today's cabinet meeting.

Minister Liliana Pavlova will present the implementation of the plan for the preparation of the Presidency and what has been done so far.



A calendar of events to be held under the Presidency will also be adopted.

It is planned that over the next six months 265 official meetings will be held in Bulgaria for over 22,000 foreign guests to arrive.