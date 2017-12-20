MPs to Discuss the Program For the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union Today
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Minister Liliana Pavlova will present the implementation of the plan for the preparation of the Presidency and what has been done so far.
The Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will be the main topic of today's cabinet meeting.
Minister Liliana Pavlova will present the implementation of the plan for the preparation of the Presidency and what has been done so far.
A calendar of events to be held under the Presidency will also be adopted.
It is planned that over the next six months 265 official meetings will be held in Bulgaria for over 22,000 foreign guests to arrive.
- » A Hospital Leased its Only Ambulance to a Taxi Company
- » The Government has Allocated the Second Billion for Rehabilitation of Compartment Blocks
- » The Interior Ministry Intensifies the Road Traffic Control During the Christmas and New Year holidays
- » Officially: Minimum Wage is Going to be BGN 510 From January 1, 2018
- » 28 Migrants were Captured on a Train at Septemvri Station
- » Survey: Confidence in the Work of the Bulgarian Government is Slightly Increasing
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)