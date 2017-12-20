MPs to Discuss the Program For the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 20, 2017, Wednesday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MPs to Discuss the Program For the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union Today

The Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will be the main topic of today's cabinet meeting.

Minister Liliana Pavlova will present the implementation of the plan for the preparation of the Presidency and what has been done so far.

A calendar of events to be held under the Presidency will also be adopted.

It is planned that over the next six months 265 official meetings will be held in Bulgaria for over 22,000 foreign guests to arrive.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: The Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Lilyana Pavlova, Liliana Pavlova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria