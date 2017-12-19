Crime is everywhere; it’s a part of life, whether you like it or not. One place where you want to feel safe and protected is when you’re at work. You spend a lot of time there and expect that your employer is doing what they need to do to keep you unharmed.

There are all sorts of types of different crimes that could take place. That’s what makes it difficult to contain sometimes. This is a serious matter, so it’s important you do what you can to make it a secure environment for all those who you work with. See how to reduce crime in the office.

Have Security Measures in Place

It’s a good idea to have security measures in place for all types of crimes that may occur. For example, your employees should know where to go in case someone sets a fire. On the other hand, you need to look at what’s happening with your sensitive documents and data. You have a duty of care, whether it be physical or not. Use a cloud access security broker (CASB) to make sure the online space is secure and your conversations and files won’t be compromised. These are two very different situations that both require security measures to be in place.

Monitor it

You can’t be everywhere or see all that goes on in the office. Put cameras around the building and have IT monitor what goes on online. Always be watching and observing what’s going on in and around the office building. There’s no way to catch someone in the act if you’re not paying attention and unaware of your surroundings. Keep an eye out for any odd behavior and have those in charge made aware of what to do in case a crime is committed.

Hire Smart

Be careful of who you hire. Perform background checks and call references to make sure you know who’s really coming through your doors. You’d be surprised at the amount of companies who skip these important steps and trust people as soon as they meet them. Having honest and respectful employees will make your job easier and lower any chances for crimes being committed in the office. Get to know your employees and be on the lookout for any warning signs.

Have A Reporting System in Place

Let everyone know about your mission to reduce crime in the office. Make employees aware of what you’re doing and that there’s always someone watching. Ask everyone to report anything suspicious that they witness right away. Put policies in place that make it mandatory for guests to sign in and out of your office and employees to check in and out any equipment or devices they use. Checks and balances will help keep your office in order.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, you always have to be on the lookout for unusual behavior. Safety is important, and it’s smart to take action early to prevent as much damage as possible. Stop crime in its tracks before it causes bigger issues difficult to recover from.