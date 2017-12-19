In a conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Kornelia Ninova, has demanded a budget update for the National Health Insurance Fund for 2018 to fix "a big mistake" made by ruling party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) in regard to cancer patients, Ninova told a press conference.

She read an open letter from cancer patients against the moratorium on public payments for new medicines in 2018.

The patients reject "the bypassing of a ban with the creation of a committee to the Ministry of Health." Ninova called for an urgent revision of the Fund’s budget for 2018, promulgated only recently.

If the government rejects BSP’s proposal, the party will question the Fund's budget before the Constitutional Court.

''GERB will discuss our proposal tomorrow and will decide what to do'', said Ninova./bTV