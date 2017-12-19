Yemen Rebel Ballistic Missile 'Intercepted Over Riyadh' (Video)

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi rebels says it has intercepted a ballistic missile near Riyadh, Saudi state media report./BBC

Witnesses in the Saudi capital posted pictures on social media showing a cloud of smoke in the air, and there were no reports of any damage.

The Houthi movement's al-Masirah TV said rebel fighters had fired a Burkan-2 missile at the al-Yamama Palace.

Last month, a similar missile came close to hitting Riyadh's airport.

Saudi Arabia and the US have accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with the missile.

Iran has denied arming the Houthi movement, which has been fighting a war against Yemen's government and the Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

A report on al-Masirah's website cited the Houthis' Missile Forces as announcing the launch of a Burkan-2 missile on Tuesday afternoon.

The missile targeted "a meeting of the leadership of the Saudi regime in al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh", it said.

The palace is the main headquarters of the king's office and the royal court.

Minutes later, Saudi state-run al-Ikhbariya TV said a missile had been intercepted south of the capital.

Videos and photos posted online showed smoke resulting from the interception.