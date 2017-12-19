Bulgarians, Who Managed to Save Money During 2017, are Only 14%

Bulgarians, who managed to save money in the year 2017, are only 14%. More often in this category are men, young people under 30, highly educated and wealthy people, as well as residents of district centers. This is the result of a national representative survey of the Exacta Research Group, conducted between 7-13 December 2017. The study involved 1,000 adult Bulgarians in 92 settlements.

According to the data, 57% of the adult Bulgarians who participated in this Excact research state that in 2017 they have spent all the money they have made during the year. This is more often than not among people aged between 30 and 40, and those aged over 60 years. Two-thirds of Bulgarians, defining their standard as close to the average, fall into the group of spent everything earned.

Every fifth participant in the survey has not managed to make a profit, but has also spent some of its savings. Most often this applies to people aged over 60, high-educated respondents and residents of the capital.

10% of Bulgarians claim that they have spent all their money - both the money earned during the year and the money saved before, and even have borrowed money. Most often these are people between 40 and 60 years of age. It turns out that women more often than men fall into this category.