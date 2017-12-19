There is going to be a New Color of Sofia, Bins, Pillars and Traffic Lights to be Painted

Sofia will have its own colors like Paris and London and will paint all the elements of urban design - bins, pillars, traffic lights and more. This was announced by the chief architect of the capital Zdravko Zdravkov at a seminar for the budget 2018 of Sofia in Pravets.

"Next year we will introduce a uniform color for Sofia. It will be selected by experts. Whether it's chocolate brown like Paris, a green one like London or a graffiti gray, Sofia has to find its color and all the posts and traffic lights will be painted with it", said arch. Zdravkov.

The drafting of the standards will be done with the new Urban Design Ordinance. Its adoption depends on the coming into force of the amendments to the Law on the Structure and Construction of the Sofia Municipality, which have been submitted to the Parliament. Zdravkov hopes the changes in the law will be adopted by March, and 6 months after that the ordinance must be ready. However, the color solutions will start working in the beginning of 2018. Methodical guidelines for the summer gardens of the Vitosha restaurants are also prepared - from the type of the facilities to those of the "umbrellas and the place of advertising on them".