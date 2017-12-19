Bulgaria is the Fifth in the EU on Annual Construction Growth in October

Bulgaria is the fifth in the European Union (EU) by annual growth in construction output in October, according to Eurostat.

In the tenth month of the year, compared to the same month last year, the construction output index in Bulgaria increased by 10.1% compared to the average of 2% for the EU and the euro area, according to the data.

Leader is Hungary with an impressive increase of 38.1%, followed by Slovenia by 29.5%, Poland by 18% and Slovakia by 12%.

At the same time, the largest annual decline is reported in Romania - 14.3%, and Spain - 1.3%.

In October compared to September, construction output in the EU and the euro area fell by 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. The main pressure comes from the contraction of building construction in view of the end of the active season in the sector, according to data.