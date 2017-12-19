The Big Fire in California is 50% Under Control

Firefighters in the US state of California have gradually mastered the great forest fire raging in the mountains north of Los Angeles in the past two weeks, DPA reported.

The fire department in Ventura County said the fire was controlled at over 50 percent of the area. Firefighters have been able to benefit from wind dampening, which according to meteorologists will last for two days. Since its outbreak on December 4th, the fire has devastated an area of ​​about 1,000 square kilometers, destroying 1032 buildings and causing mass evacuation. One firefighter died in the battle with Thomas, the third largest fire in California's history.