Israel will Limit Contacts with the Austrian Right-wing Ministers

Israel has made it clear that it will work with the new coalition government of Austria, composed of the conservative Austrian People's Party (ANP) and the extreme right Austrian Freedom Party (APA), but "so far" will have no direct contacts with the far-right ministers, the France press reported.

A Israeli government's statement said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in "direct contact" with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the leader of the EPA, who won the parliamentary elections in October. Kurz gave his coalition partner six ministries, including those of the interior, defense and foreign affairs. The cabinet of 13 ministers took over its functions yesterday. "For the time being, Israel will maintain working relations at the level of senior officials with the ministries headed by a representative of the Austrian Freedom Party," the message said. According to the text, Netanyahu has asked the Foreign Ministry, which is also under his direction, to define Israel's "line of conduct" in its dealings with the new ruling coalition in Austria.

Founded by former Nazis, the Austrian Freedom Party turned in the late 90's of the last century the mainstream right-wing party in Europe, notes the press. In 2000, Israel interrupted its relations with Austria to protest against entering the ruling coalition of the APS, then led by Jörg Haider, often criticized for its statements in the glorification of Nazism.