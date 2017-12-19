Apple to Close iTunes in 2019

Apple plans to close the iTunes music store, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the portal Weraveyou./news.am

According to journalists, there has been recently a sharp drop in sales of iTunes tracks. The company's management concluded that the model of music consumption has changed, and decided to launch its own streaming service within Apple Music, creating competition for SoundCloud, YouTube and Spotify.

According to the portal, the service will be closed in early 2019. It is noted that all songs purchased by iTunes users will be transferred to Apple Music.

