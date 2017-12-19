Russia arreseted a Norwegian Man for Espionage

A Norwegian citizen suspected of espionage was arrested in Moscow. The arrest is for 2 months. Said Interfax, citing information from the spokesman of the Leftor Court in the Russian capital.

Froud Berg was detained on December 6 by Federal Security Service officers at a time when the Norwegian had received documents containing classified information about the Navy of the Russian Federation. They were handed to him by Alexei Gitunuk, arrested earlier in Moscow in a state treason trial, FOCUS reported. According to media reports, Berg has provided information not only to the Norwegian Special Services - the relevant data was also available to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).