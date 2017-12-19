The Ombudsman Raises the Question of the Increased Cost of Water to the Prosecution
The decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (CEWR) to increase the cost of water is illegal and this can be proven before the court. This was announced by bTV on Tuesday Ombudsman Maya Manolova.
KEVR does whatever they want, uses manipulation, added Manolova. She will address today the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, which will present her analysis, and hopes the prosecution to protest the new prices.
"It uses criteria to ensure maximum water costs so that water companies can collect as much money as possible from people and maximize their profits," Manolova said. If correct data on the average monthly income of the NSI population is used, there are no grounds for raising the water price in three districts of the country - Montana, Kardzhali and Silistra, the Ombudsman announced.
- » Kornelia Ninova, has Demanded a Budget Update for the National Health Insurance Fund for 2018
- » There is going to be a New Color of Sofia, Bins, Pillars and Traffic Lights to be Painted
- » Bulgarian Government Allocates Another BGN 15mln for Science
- » Bulgarian Ombudsman: The Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Increase the Cost of Water is Illegal
- » Greek, Romanian and Serbian Policemen in Bansko
- » Taxi Crisis in Sofia