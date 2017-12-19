The Ombudsman Raises the Question of the Increased Cost of Water to the Prosecution

The decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (CEWR) to increase the cost of water is illegal and this can be proven before the court. This was announced by bTV on Tuesday Ombudsman Maya Manolova.

KEVR does whatever they want, uses manipulation, added Manolova. She will address today the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, which will present her analysis, and hopes the prosecution to protest the new prices.

"It uses criteria to ensure maximum water costs so that water companies can collect as much money as possible from people and maximize their profits," Manolova said. If correct data on the average monthly income of the NSI population is used, there are no grounds for raising the water price in three districts of the country - Montana, Kardzhali and Silistra, the Ombudsman announced.