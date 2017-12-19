Bulgarian Government Allocates Another BGN 15mln for Science

BGN 15 million will be allocated from the central budget for next year for research with high returns and public significance, as well as for the increase of PhD scholarships. This became clear after a meeting of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with the leadership of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).

The Academy's leadership will propose to a joint meeting on Thursday  scientists to stop the planned protests.

Researchers' requests were to provide at least BGN 38 million extra to the BAS subsidy in order to equalize their payments with the other systems of the Ministry of Education and Science as well as for the doctoral scholarships.

