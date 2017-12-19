After the Series of Police Protests - a Salary Increase in the Interior Ministry

Bulgaria: After the Series of Police Protests - a Salary Increase in the Interior Ministry archive

After the series of police protests there is already a salary increase in the Ministry of Interior was promised. However, the increase is not for all employees.

According to bTV information, the additional funds are in the range from BGN 30 to BGN 108 per month. According to trade unions, this does not solve the problems in the sector.

The ministry and the trade unions sat today again at the negotiating table.

For the first time in 10 years the Ministry of Interior will receive Christmas bonuses of BGN 500.

