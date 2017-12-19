Man was Stabbed with a Knife in the Sofia Quarter of Lyulin

Bulgaria: Man was Stabbed with a Knife in the Sofia Quarter of Lyulin

A man is at risk for his life after he was attacked and stabbed with a knife the night before Tuesday in front of a block of flats in the Lyulin 7 quarter of Sofia, mediapool reported. Police and ambulance teams were sent to the site. The injured person was taken to Pirogov Hospital in a severe condition. The reasons for the attack are unknown.

