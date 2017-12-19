Man was Stabbed with a Knife in the Sofia Quarter of Lyulin
Crime | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 12:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pixabay
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A man is at risk for his life after he was attacked and stabbed with a knife the night before Tuesday in front of a block of flats in the Lyulin 7 quarter of Sofia, mediapool reported. Police and ambulance teams were sent to the site. The injured person was taken to Pirogov Hospital in a severe condition. The reasons for the attack are unknown.
- » Four People are Arrested in the UK for Planning Terrorist Attacks
- » Bulgaria Arrests Gang Suspected of Smuggling Migrants to Western Europe
- » Bulgarian was Caught with Thousands of Pyrotechnics in Romania
- » Canadian Billionaire and his Wife were Strangled
- » A 43-Year-Old Man Was Shot in His Car in Sofia
- » At Least 23 Civilians from One Family were Killed by the US Coalition in Syria Air Strike
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)