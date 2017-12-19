MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashed in Poland

Society » INCIDENTS | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashed in Poland Source: Pixabay

The pilot has managed to catapult and is hospitalized, local media reports quoted by news.bg.

The crash happened in the area of the military airport near the settlement of Minsk Mazowiecki. The fighter is preparing to land and then disappeared from the radar screen about 17 hours local time. Authorities are investigating the incident. The aircraft has undergone a modernization in 2014, adds news.bg

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MiG 29, crash, Poland
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria