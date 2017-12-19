MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashed in Poland
The pilot has managed to catapult and is hospitalized, local media reports quoted by news.bg.
The crash happened in the area of the military airport near the settlement of Minsk Mazowiecki. The fighter is preparing to land and then disappeared from the radar screen about 17 hours local time. Authorities are investigating the incident. The aircraft has undergone a modernization in 2014, adds news.bg
