More than 160 People Suffered from Clashes in Argentina
The number of injured people due to the clashes between police and protesters in Argentina reached 162 people. 81 are also arrested. This was announced on Monday by the local newspaper "Todo Notissias", which monitors the development of demonstrations in a country.
According to the report, nearly half of the injured people are police officers.
Earlier, only 80 injuries were reported during protests against the country's prepared pension reform. It was then also noted that much of their injuries were due to thrown stones, bottles, smokes.
