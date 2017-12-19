More than 160 People Suffered from Clashes in Argentina

Society | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 12:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 160 People Suffered from Clashes in Argentina Source: Twitter

The number of injured people due to the clashes between police and protesters in Argentina reached 162 people. 81 are also arrested. This was announced on Monday by the local newspaper "Todo Notissias", which monitors the development of demonstrations in a country.

According to the report, nearly half of the injured people are police officers.

Earlier, only 80 injuries were reported during protests against the country's prepared pension reform. It was then also noted that much of their injuries were due to thrown stones, bottles, smokes.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Argentina, protests, injuries
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria