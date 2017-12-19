Bulgarian PM: I Hope Britain Will Return to the EU

''I hope Britain will return to the EU.'' Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement to the Cabinet of Ministers following a meeting with the chief negotiator of the EU's accession to the EU Michel Barnier, FOCUS News Agency reported.

"We have many Britons already in Bulgaria. The rules of the common market must be respected. I hope in several spheres also to find a balance not only as one of the major members of NATO in the UK, it is also in the military cooperation and the security sphere. Special services must work in full coordination with the UK. This Brexit will be difficult because we have a plan and a framework, but the political declaration has to be prepared over these six months, so that every detail will be solved during this period'', Borissov said.

In his words, the new programming period is starting to work hard on the European budget. ''We have to make enormous efforts. Michel Barnier is on our side for Cohesion Policy. At the last Council, we are talking about having a common fund on the subject of migration, common European defense, agricultural policy, cohesion. But 10 billion euros are missing and the money should be carefully and precisely distributed'', said Boyko Borisov.