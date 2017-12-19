Bulgarian Ombudsman: The Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Increase the Cost of Water is Illegal
''The decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) to increase the cost of water is illegal and this can be proven in the court.'' That was what Ombudsman Maya Manolova announced in the show "This Morning".
She will address today the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, where she will present her analysis.
"It uses criteria to ensure maximum water costs so that water companies can collect as much money as possible from people and maximize their profits," Manolova said.
''If correct data on the average monthly income of the NSI population is used, there are no grounds for raising the water price in three districts of the country - Montana, Kardzhali and Silistra'', the Ombudsman announced.
- » Kornelia Ninova, has Demanded a Budget Update for the National Health Insurance Fund for 2018
- » There is going to be a New Color of Sofia, Bins, Pillars and Traffic Lights to be Painted
- » Bulgarian Government Allocates Another BGN 15mln for Science
- » The Ombudsman Raises the Question of the Increased Cost of Water to the Prosecution
- » Greek, Romanian and Serbian Policemen in Bansko
- » Taxi Crisis in Sofia