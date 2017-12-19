Bulgarian Ombudsman: The Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Increase the Cost of Water is Illegal

''The decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) to increase the cost of water is illegal and this can be proven in the court.'' That was what Ombudsman Maya Manolova announced in the show "This Morning".

She will address today the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, where she will present her analysis.

"It uses criteria to ensure maximum water costs so that water companies can collect as much money as possible from people and maximize their profits," Manolova said.

''If correct data on the average monthly income of the NSI population is used, there are no grounds for raising the water price in three districts of the country - Montana, Kardzhali and Silistra'', the Ombudsman announced.