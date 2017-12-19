Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Starts Intensified Checks For the Christmas and New Year holidays

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency starts today intensified checks for the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to bTV.

Food and beverage enterprises, wholesale warehouses, catering establishments, retail outlets, and supermarkets, will be inspected.

Inspectors will monitor the origin, expiry date, storage conditions and proper food labeling.

The aim is to ensure food safety and to prevent any attempt by unscrupulous producers or traders for abuse.

During the holidays, the Agency will have on-duty teams.