Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Starts Intensified Checks For the Christmas and New Year holidays
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency starts today intensified checks for the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to bTV.
Food and beverage enterprises, wholesale warehouses, catering establishments, retail outlets, and supermarkets, will be inspected.
Inspectors will monitor the origin, expiry date, storage conditions and proper food labeling.
The aim is to ensure food safety and to prevent any attempt by unscrupulous producers or traders for abuse., storage conditions and proper food labeling.
During the holidays, the Agency will have on-duty teams.
- » How To Reduce Crime In The Office
- » U.N. to Мove 10,000 Мigrants From Libya in 2018
- » The Simpsons Predict the Future Better Than a Witch (Gallery)
- » Bulgaria is the Fifth in the EU on Annual Construction Growth in October
- » Apple to Close iTunes in 2019
- » Bulgaria Could Cause a Global Collapse of Bitcoin