159 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets with Anti-icing Mixtures

In Sofia 159 snow-cleaning machines cleaned with mixtures against icing, inform the municipality. The streets and boulevards, along which urban transport moves, dangerous and steep sections and main streets in all 24 Sofia districts are processed.

Processing continues in the regions of Novi Iskar, Kremikovtsi and Ovcha Kupel. The mountain roads in Vitosha Mountain - "Boyana - Golden Bridges" and "Dragalevtsi - Aleko" are also being processed. Urban transport moves everywhere along its usual routes.