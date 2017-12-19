159 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets with Anti-icing Mixtures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 11:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 159 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets with Anti-icing Mixtures Source: iNews.bg

In Sofia 159 snow-cleaning machines cleaned with mixtures against icing, inform the municipality. The streets and boulevards, along which urban transport moves, dangerous and steep sections and main streets in all 24 Sofia districts are processed.

Processing continues in the regions of Novi Iskar, Kremikovtsi and Ovcha Kupel. The mountain roads in Vitosha Mountain - "Boyana - Golden Bridges" and "Dragalevtsi - Aleko" are also being processed. Urban transport moves everywhere along its usual routes.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, cleaning, ice, mixture, machines, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria