Today, President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic, who is on a working visit to the country until December 20, TASS reports, quoted by BGNES.

As previously reported by the Kremlin press service, the two leaders will discuss issues related to the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership in the political, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as topical issues for the international and regional situation. Thus, for example, it is believed that one of the main discussions will turn around the situation in Catalonia and in this light Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It is expected that Putin and Vucic will also discuss the interactions at the UN, UNESCO and Interpol. TASS recalled that early in December, Vucic gave an interview with the agency, announcing that a number of agreements and contracts in the fields of energy, agriculture, innovation and defense will be signed during his visit to Russia. Under plans, Serbia will buy from Russia not less than six helicopters as well as anti-aircraft defense systems.