For the first time in 20 years, the majority of Bulgarians are optimistic. This is the data from a survey by Alpha Research Agency done together with NOVA.

55 percent of the people who got questioned, they expect the next year to be better. The opinion is that 36% of respondents will be the same, and worse - 9%.

"In 1998 there are more positive expectations for next year. After 98, however, the pessimistic expectations begin, "Boryana Dimitrova, a sociologist from Alpha Research, explained in" Hello, Bulgaria " morning block.

For 25.7%, 2017 was better than the previous 2016, and for 17.4% was worse. For about 56.9% of people it was the same, according to NOVA ALPHA INDEX.

Education is a crucial factor for a better life and expectations. Among those with basic education and without qualifications, pessimism still dominates. Sociologists believe that this trend will deepen in the coming years.

Incomes and a better living environment are becoming equal in importance in people's minds.

"If the smooth rise in household incomes continues in the coming years, the demand for a higher quality of life, better public services to local and central government will increase. With higher welfare the structure of the requirements changes, "explained Dimitrov.

President Rumen Radev continues to be the most approved figure with 57% support from a variety of social groups. The second position in top 5 of the most approved politicians is for Yordanka Fandakova. The prime minister is third with 33% approval. Followed by Krassimir Karakachanov and Kornelia Ninova respectively with 29.9% and 27.8% approval.

If elections were today, GERB retains a leading electoral position. However, the BSP managed to mobilize its supporters in the last three months and has grown slightly, as the support for the party is already 21.2%.