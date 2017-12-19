Turkish EU Minister:Turkey-EU Relations a 'Win-Win'

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik said on Monday that Turkey's relation with EU was not "a relation of neediness but a win-win relation", Anadolu Agency reported.



Speaking to lawmakers during a 2018 budget debate, Celik said that there was a consensus in parliament for Turkey's EU membership. "This is pleasing for the country's interests," he said.



Celik said Turkey would continue its EU membership process "with regards to our national interests, increase the standards of our economy, and the integration of our economy".



"Turkey's full EU membership target is a not a relation of neediness but a win-win relation," said Celik.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.



However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot Administration in the divided island of Cyprus, and opposition from Germany and France.



To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.



As of May 2016, 16 chapters had been opened and one closed. However, in December 2016, member states said no new chapters would be opened.