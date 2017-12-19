Approximately 258 million people or 3.4% of the entire population of the planet do not live in the country in which they were born.

This points to the results of the International Migration Report published on Monday by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. It also points out that in less than 17 years the number of newcomers has increased by 49%.

According to survey data based on national statistics in the member states, the majority of migrants are concentrated in only 10 countries, with the largest share of people leaving their country to seek a better life in the US (49.8 million) or 19% of the total), Saudi Arabia, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

However, the United Nations finds that most people are concentrated in Asia (80 million), followed by those in Europe (78 million) and North America (58 thousand). It is also interesting to discover that over half of them (165 million or 64%) have settled in high-income countries and three quarters of the total number of international migrants are of working age (20-64). The authors of the document point out that migrants thus contribute to reducing the dependency ratio, which is calculated as a ratio between the number of children and the elderly in incapacity