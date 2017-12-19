NIMH: It will Snow in Many Areas Today

Bulgaria: NIMH: It will Snow in Many Areas Today

Snowfalls will resume and increase today, mainly in the southern half of Bulgaria. It will be mostly cloudy. It will snow in many areas. Only in the remote southeastern regions, it will initially rain, but the rain there will also transform into snow later.

Snow will accumulate, more substantially on the mountains. Already before noon, the snowfalls in the southwestern regions will be ceasing and the clouds will scatter.

There will be light to moderate wind from north-northwest, bringing additional cold air. Maximum temperatures will range from minus 1° to 4°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

snow, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather
