Military Trainings at the Novo Selo Polygon Near Sliven

A new shift from the American reinforcements for European security started its training on the Novo Selo area near Sliven, bTV reported.

Six American Bradley armored vehicles are already training with the new American change of the polygon.

Americans from Kansas are replacing in Europe the previous shift from Colorado with nearly 3000 people and more than 1000 machines. The main part remains in Poland and Germany. 200 soldiers arrived in Novo Selo.

Americans will train to work with their weapons systems and their Bulgarian counterparts.

US ground forces in Europe will hold four great exercises.

An Atlantic Declension, which has disruptive tasks in the eastern flank of Europe, is said to continue in the foreseeable future, adds bTV.