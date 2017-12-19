Military Trainings at the Novo Selo Polygon Near Sliven

Politics » DEFENSE | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 09:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Military Trainings at the Novo Selo Polygon Near Sliven archive

A new shift from the American reinforcements for European security started its training on the Novo Selo area near Sliven, bTV reported.

Six American Bradley armored vehicles are already training with the new American change of the polygon.

Americans from Kansas are replacing in Europe the previous shift from Colorado with nearly 3000 people and more than 1000 machines. The main part remains in Poland and Germany. 200 soldiers arrived in Novo Selo.

Americans will train to work with their weapons systems and their Bulgarian counterparts.

US ground forces in Europe will hold four great exercises.

An Atlantic Declension, which has disruptive tasks in the eastern flank of Europe, is said to continue in the foreseeable future, adds bTV.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: military, US, training, Novo Selo
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria