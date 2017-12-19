Six Districts in Sofia will Protest Tonight Because of the Polluted Air in the City

Bulgaria: Six Districts in Sofia will Protest Tonight Because of the Polluted Air in the City

Residents of six metropolitan districts will protest tonight against the inactivity of the municipality and the dangerously polluted air we breathe in Sofia every day.

"Together against the bad air!" is an initiative of citizens from Krasna Polyana.

The protests will start simultaneously at different locations in Sofia at 19:00. At the Krasna Polyana Blvd. at the intersection of Mushanov Blvd. and Dobrotits Blvd., in West Park on Stamboliyski Blvd. and Vardar Blvd. "Ovcha Kupel" - "Lincoln" and "Montevideo", "Oborishte" - Yanko Sakazov Blvd, against the former Levski cinema, Mladost - in the park, in front of the building of Mladost district administration, in Druzhba - to the Kaufland hypermarket.

The municipality of Sofia, whose responsibility is to monitor the air quality, does not take any measures to stop pollution, say the disgruntled Sofia citizens. The signals of unguarded burning of tires, plastics and waste near the dwellings remain unchecked and there is a lack of effective action by the municipality and the police.

