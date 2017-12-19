Weak Earthquake was Registered in the Rhodopes

Weak Earthquake was Registered in the Rhodopes

An earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale was recorded near Satovcha at 19:51. The quake is felt only in the village of Vaklinovo. There was a secondary quakes with minimal amplitudes. According to the early data, no damages and injuries have occurred.

