Weak Earthquake was Registered in the Rhodopes
An earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale was recorded near Satovcha at 19:51. The quake is felt only in the village of Vaklinovo. There was a secondary quakes with minimal amplitudes. According to the early data, no damages and injuries have occurred.
